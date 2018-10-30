Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville evacuated over threat

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville is dismissing class early Tuesday to allow the police to investigate a potential threat against the school.

The school, located at 2360 95th St., was evacuated at noon, to allow police to search the school thoroughly, district officials said. All extracurricular activities were cancelled for Tuesday.

All students and staff are safe.

Students who take the bus will arrive home on buses that are at school early.

STEPS students and students who are in special education self-contained classroom are being taken to Welch Elementary School where they will remain until regular dismissal at 2:30 or a parent can arrive at Welch to pick them up.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.