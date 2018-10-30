Midday Fix: Kaltsounia – a Greek cheese & herb pie

Chef Louie Alexakis, Chef/Owner of Avli
Avli Taverna
1335 W Wrightwood Ave, 60614
566 Chestnut, Winnetka
Event:
Kouzina at the National Hellenic Museum
Thursday, November 1
6:30 p.m.– 10 p.m.
333 S. Halsted St.
https://www.nationalhellenicmuseum.org/calendar/kouzina/
http://www.nationalhellenicmuseum.org
Recipe:
Kaltsounia
Dough
3 3/4 cups AP flour
- 5 tbsp butter (room temp)
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 1 1/2 tbsp white vinegar
- 1 cup water
In a mixing bowl with a hook attachment, add flour and butter. Slowly start to add water, mixed with oil and vinegar.
Mix for at least 5 minutes until dough is smooth and shiny. Cover dough and let stand for 1 hour.
Filling
- 12 oz (1 ½ cups) ricotta
- 5 oz (10 tbsp) feta
- 2 tbsp mint
- 1/4 tsp pepper
- 3/4 tsp salt
- (you can also add up to 5 oz (10 tbsp) of favorite pungent cheese)
Blend all ingredients in food processor until creamy. Return to dough and roll out on a floured surface until dough is ½ inch think. Cut dough into 4 in x 4 in squares. Fill each piece with ½ tsp cheese mixture. Wrap each piece by bringing all four corners together to make a square. Brush with an egg wash and place pieces on a baking sheet. Bake at 350 for 15 minutes. When they come out of the oven, drizzle them with honey.