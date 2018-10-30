Midday Fix: Kaltsounia – a Greek cheese & herb pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Louie Alexakis, Chef/Owner of Avli

Avli Taverna

1335 W Wrightwood Ave, 60614

+

566 Chestnut, Winnetka

http://www.avli.us/

Event:

Kouzina at the National Hellenic Museum

Thursday, November 1

6:30 p.m.– 10 p.m.

333 S. Halsted St.

https://www.nationalhellenicmuseum.org/calendar/kouzina/

http://www.nationalhellenicmuseum.org

Recipe:

Kaltsounia

Dough

3 3/4 cups AP flour

5 tbsp butter (room temp)

3 tbsp olive oil

1 1/2 tbsp white vinegar

1 cup water

In a mixing bowl with a hook attachment, add flour and butter. Slowly start to add water, mixed with oil and vinegar.

Mix for at least 5 minutes until dough is smooth and shiny. Cover dough and let stand for 1 hour.

Filling

12 oz (1 ½ cups) ricotta

5 oz (10 tbsp) feta

2 tbsp mint

1/4 tsp pepper

3/4 tsp salt

(you can also add up to 5 oz (10 tbsp) of favorite pungent cheese)

Blend all ingredients in food processor until creamy. Return to dough and roll out on a floured surface until dough is ½ inch think. Cut dough into 4 in x 4 in squares. Fill each piece with ½ tsp cheese mixture. Wrap each piece by bringing all four corners together to make a square. Brush with an egg wash and place pieces on a baking sheet. Bake at 350 for 15 minutes. When they come out of the oven, drizzle them with honey.