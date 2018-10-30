Lunchbreak: Carne Cruda

Cameron Grant, Executive Chef/President
Osteria Langhe
2824 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago
https://www.osterialanghe.com/
Event:
Meals on Wheels Chicago’s 30th Annual Celebrity Chef Ball
- Date: Friday, November 9 from 6 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
- Location: Morgan Manufacturing, 401 N. Morgan, Chicago
https://www.mealsonwheelschicago.org
https://www.mealsonwheelschicago.org/ccb/
Recipe:
Carne Cruda with White Truffles, Cured Egg, Potato Gaufrette, Frisee
Ingredients:
To cure egg yolk:
- 1 egg yolk
- ½ cup sugar
- ½ cup salt
For Carne Cruda:
- 3 oz Raw Piemontese Eye of Round
- 2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 clove Raw Garlic, crushed
- 1 tbsp Lemon Juice
- Salt & Pepper, to taste
- 2 grams raw white Truffles, Shaved Fresh
- 1 Idaho Potato
- ½ bunch Frisee
Method Of Production:
- To prepare the cured egg yolk: Mix equal parts kosher salt and sugar in a small bowl. Pack a raw egg yolk sugar and salt for 5 days. After 5 days, grate the yolk on a micro plane.
- To prepare cruda: Using a sharp knife, cut the raw beef by hand into 1/8 inch diced pieces. Season in a bowl with crushed garlic clove, lemon juice, salt, black pepper, and olive oil. Mix well with a spoon. Taste and season, if necessary.
- In a separate bowl, season frisee with kosher salt, black pepper, and extra virgin olive oil.
- Using a mandoline, slice potatoes on 45-degree angle and then again the opposite way to give a waffle cut. Soak waffle cut potatoes in water to release the starch for at least 1 hour or overnight. After soaking, fry the potatoes at 275 degrees until crisp and golden brown and cooked through.
- Shave white truffles on top of the beef and serve with potato and frisee.