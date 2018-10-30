Lunchbreak: Carne Cruda

Cameron Grant, Executive Chef/President

Osteria Langhe

2824 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago

https://www.osterialanghe.com/

Event:

Meals on Wheels Chicago’s 30th Annual Celebrity Chef Ball

  • Date: Friday, November 9 from 6 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
  • Location: Morgan Manufacturing, 401 N. Morgan, Chicago

https://www.mealsonwheelschicago.org

https://www.mealsonwheelschicago.org/ccb/

Recipe:

Carne Cruda with White Truffles, Cured Egg, Potato Gaufrette, Frisee

Ingredients:

To cure egg yolk:

  • 1 egg yolk
  • ½ cup sugar
  • ½ cup salt

For Carne Cruda:

  • 3 oz Raw Piemontese Eye of Round
  • 2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1 clove Raw Garlic, crushed
  • 1 tbsp Lemon Juice
  • Salt & Pepper, to taste
  • 2 grams raw white Truffles, Shaved Fresh
  • 1 Idaho Potato
  • ½ bunch Frisee

Method Of Production:

  1. To prepare the cured egg yolk: Mix equal parts kosher salt and sugar in a small bowl. Pack a raw egg yolk sugar and salt for 5 days. After 5 days, grate the yolk on a micro plane.
  2. To prepare cruda: Using a sharp knife, cut the raw beef by hand into 1/8 inch diced pieces. Season in a bowl with crushed garlic clove, lemon juice, salt, black pepper, and olive oil. Mix well with a spoon. Taste and season, if necessary.
  3. In a separate bowl, season frisee with kosher salt, black pepper, and extra virgin olive oil.
  4. Using a mandoline, slice potatoes on 45-degree angle and then again the opposite way to give a waffle cut. Soak waffle cut potatoes in water to release the starch for at least 1 hour or overnight. After soaking, fry the potatoes at 275 degrees until crisp and golden brown and cooked through.
  5. Shave white truffles on top of the beef and serve with potato and frisee.

 