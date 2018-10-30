Haunted Places in Chicago: Resurrection Cemetery and ‘Resurrection Mary’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Ahead of Halloween, WGN is looking at haunted places in the Chicago area. First up, Resurrection Cemetery on the Southwest Side.

According to legend, a young woman named Mary spent the night dancing at a nearby ballroom with her boyfriend. They got into an argument, she stormed off into the cold winter's night and was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

She was buried in her white dancing dress. Over the years, drivers on Archer claim they picked up a hitchhiker, in a long white dress.

By the time they reached Resurrection Cemetery, she vanishes from the car.

They've nicknamed her "Resurrection Mary."