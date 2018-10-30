FeedonThis: It’s ‘Feed-O-Ween’ Time!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Every year on Sports Feed, we have a unique way to celebrate the Halloween holiday.

It's a play on words but it's so simple - "Feed-O-Ween."

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman tackle three Halloween-themed sports topics in the spirit of the holiday, ranging from a number of sports.

You can see the latest edition of "Feed-O-Ween" with the guys in the best of the show in #FeedonThis in the video above.

Bilal Nichols has been worthy of conversation for the Bears during his rookie year of 2018.

He's made a tremendous impact on the team's front seven and is getting more snaps by the week.

Jarrett and Josh discuss his contributions in the video above.

The Bulls, meanwhile, continue to struggle on the defensive end at historic levels.

No, we mean it, history was made on Tuesday.

Josh and Jarrett discuss the loss to the Warriors in the video above.