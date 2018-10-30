× Carson’s to reopen Evergreen Park store on Black Friday

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. — Carson Pirie Scott is reopening one of its stores in time for the holiday season.

Carson’s new owner plans to reopen the Evergreen Park store on Black Friday.

Parent company CSC Generation got the website back up and running pretty quickly after all the brick-and-mortar stores were closed in August due to bankruptcy.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the new store will have brands and prices familiar to longtime shoppers.

The company said one of the biggest changes will be the hours, which will be Thursday to Monday.

The Evergreen Park store will also have trained employees to provide interior design and styling services.

Carson’s plans to hold a hiring event at the store on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The CEO promises to get other stores reopened soon.

Carson’s said on its website that it also plans to reopen locations in Lombard and Orland Park, but no dates have been released yet.