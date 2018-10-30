3 children struck, killed at Indiana school bus stop were from same family

ROCHESTER, Ind. – The three children who were hit and killed at a bus stop in northern Indiana were from the same family.
The elementary school children were killed while boarding the school bus near 4600 N State Road 25 in Rochester, Ind. That's about 50 miles south of South Bend.
The stop-arm on the bus was out.
A car traveling in the opposite direction hit and killed the students. One child was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne.
The driver did stop, and police say alcohol does not believe to be a factor in the accident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
41.064765 -86.215833