3 children struck, killed at Indiana school bus stop were from same family

ROCHESTER, Ind. – The three children who were hit and killed at a bus stop in northern Indiana were from the same family.

The elementary school children were killed while boarding the school bus near 4600 N State Road 25 in Rochester, Ind. That's about 50 miles south of South Bend.

The stop-arm on the bus was out.

A car traveling in the opposite direction hit and killed the students. One child was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne.

The driver did stop, and police say alcohol does not believe to be a factor in the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.