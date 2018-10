CHICAGO — The spooky season is here, and we’re celebrating with your photos!

We are asking WGN viewers to submit photos of their children and pets dressed up for Halloween. We’ve gathered some of our favorites below.

Do you have a photo you’d like to add to our Halloween gallery? Submit it by clicking the button below.

Editor’s Note: Submitted photos will not appear in the gallery automatically as each one needs approval first.

41.878114 -87.629798