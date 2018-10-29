Watch Matisyahu perform live on WGN Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beatboxer and alternative rock musician Matisyahu has formed a band that truly gives itself over to the music on par with his lyrical desire to connect to something beyond the self. The band features original Stubbs guitarist and longtime staple of the downtown New York improv scene Aaron Dugan, Dub Trio bassist and long-time Matisyahu collaborator Stu Brooks, percussionist Joe Tomino and Virtuoso keyboardist Big Yuki. No two performances of a song are alike. At its most exultant moments the music becomes full-band improvisation. Lyrics are rearranged on the spot to serve the energy of the jam; no instrumentalist is playing simply to demonstrate individual skill.

An Intimate Evening with Matisyahu

City Winery

1200 W Randolph Street

Chicago, IL 60607

Sunday-Tuesday, October 28-30

More Info:

Website: http://matisyahuworld.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/matisyahu

Twitter: https://twitter.com/matisyahu

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/matisyahu