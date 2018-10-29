× Warriors have a record-breaking night against the Bulls on Monday

CHICAGO – There was a time when the Bulls were on the right side of history, but it’s been a while now. Games like Monday are a bit more typical now than they were in the past.

Yet even in the thick of a franchise rebuild, Monday night was quite something. History was made at their expense in a couple of ways.

Defending champion Golden State rolled into the United Center, nearly scored 100 points in the first half, had one of their players break the NBA three-pointer record, and then played the fourth quarter.

When the buzzer mercifully sounded, the Bulls had given up 149 points in a in a 25-point defeat to the Warriors. Their 92 points allowed in the the first half were the second-most in NBA history, and Klay Thompson’s 14 three-pointers broke the NBA record set by his teammate Stephen Curry in November of 2016.

Oh, he also scored 52 points before being pulled after 27 minutes as Golden State set the record for points scored by a team since the United Center opened in 1994. Meanwhile the Bulls fall to 2-5 on the season as they allowed over 110 points for the sixth time in seven games.