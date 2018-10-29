Vigil tonight in Skokie for synagogue massacre victims
SKOKIE, Ill. — Members of the Jewish faith in Skokie are taking a stand against hate, after Saturday’s massacre inside a Pittsburgh synagogue.Eleven people were murdered. The massacre brough heartache and fear to Skokie’s large Jewish community.Alison Pure-Slovin says she was attending her synagogue Saturday, when police placed them on lockdown, out of fear of copycat attacks.“It almost felt like we were being rounded up or we were being contained or that emotion that it felt like when the German Nazis came marching into town,” she said.Pure-Slovin says Saturday made her imagine what things may have felt like during the Holocaust.In the face of this massacre, Rabbi Michael Weinberg of Temple Beth Israel in Skokie, is preparing to host a rally and vigil tonight, with the goal of standing up against hate.The Anti-Defamation League reports that in 2017, there was a 57 percent increase in anti-semitic behavior in the U.S.
Sunday evening, thousands gathered at Daley Plaza for a candlelight vigil to remember those lives lost this weekend.
Tonight’s “Stand Against Hate” vigil starts at Temple Beth Israel in Skokie at 6 p.m.