This massive collection of artifacts in Highland Park will give you the creeps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The collection of artifacts at Robert Ritholz's North Shore home may be the largest outside any museum in the Midwest.

He purchased a skeleton in 2001 and had no way to get it home, so he strapped it in his Rolls Royce with the seat belt. He got some wild looks as he drove through the Loop.

Ritholz has a wooden mummy mask from the 26th Dynasty of Egypt 600 B.C., a piece of coal from the Titanic, a shrunken head from South America and a framed letter from Freud addressed to his relative who used to work for the famous psychotherapist.

WGN's Larry Potash gets a tour of the collection in this episode of "Backstory." Check it out in the video above.

"Backstory with Larry Potash" airs Sundays at 8:30 p.m.