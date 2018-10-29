Sony releases full list of games that will be pre-loaded on Playstation Classic

Sony announced Monday the 20 games that will come pre-loaded on the Playstation Classic.
The list includes Final Fantasy Seven, Metal Gear Solid, and the original Grand Theft Auto.
The PlayStation classic is a mini replica of the original 1994 console.
It will cost $100 when it comes out on December 3rd.
Full list of games:
- Battle Arena Toshinden
- Cool Boarders 2
- Destruction Derby
- Final Fantasy VII
- Grand Theft Auto
- Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash
- Metal Gear Solid
- Mr Driller
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
- Rayman
- Resident Evil Director’s Cut
- Revelations: Persona
- Ridge Racer Type 4
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 3
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
- Twisted Metal
- Wild Arms