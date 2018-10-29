Sony releases full list of games that will be pre-loaded on Playstation Classic

Sony announced Monday the 20 games that will come pre-loaded on the Playstation Classic.

The list includes Final Fantasy Seven, Metal Gear Solid, and the original Grand Theft Auto.

The PlayStation classic is a mini replica of the original 1994 console.

It will cost $100 when it comes out on December 3rd.

Full list of games:

  • Battle Arena Toshinden
  •  Cool Boarders 2
  •  Destruction Derby
  •  Final Fantasy VII
  •  Grand Theft Auto
  •  Intelligent Qube
  •  Jumping Flash
  •  Metal Gear Solid
  •  Mr Driller
  •  Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
  •  Rayman
  •  Resident Evil Director’s Cut
  •  Revelations: Persona
  •  Ridge Racer Type 4
  •  Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
  •  Syphon Filter
  •  Tekken 3
  •  Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
  •  Twisted Metal
  •  Wild Arms