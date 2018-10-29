Shooting investigation closes all lanes on IB Dan Ryan at 87th St.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Illinois State Police are investigating after a man was shot while driving on the Dan Ryan expressway.

The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. Monday on the expressway near 87th Street.

Police said a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, but is expected to be OK.

Two other people in the car at the time of the shooting were not injured.

Investigators are on the scene. All inbound lanes on the Dan Ryan are closed from 87th Street to Marquette.

It is unclear how long the closure will be in place.

