Police release photo of car used in drive-by that killed restaurant owner

CHICAGO – Chicago police have released images of the vehicle they believe is connected with the fatal shooting of a suburban restaurant owner.

Peter Rim, 46, was in a car with friends about 6:45 a.m. Thursday when a man in an SUV pulled up alongside them in the 4100 block of West Diversey Avenue. Police said the SUV was a Nissan Rogue with an Illinois plate.

When Rim rolled down the window, the man in the Nissan Rogue pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Rim had been heading home to the suburbs. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

No motive was clear.

Anyone with any information is asked to call (312) 744-8261

41.932154 -87.729728