Pat Tomasulo’s high energy dabbing friend Daniel from the 2nd graders Father’s Day episode of Man of the People is back! Together he and Pat explore a costume warehouse to make this the best Halloween yet. Man of the People is a weekly late-night comedy show with Pat Tomasulo airing Saturday nights at 10 on WGN.

Special thanks to Fantasy Costumes (hyperlink to) https://www.fantasycostumes.com/

