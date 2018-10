Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Officials are investigating after a body was found in the Chicago River in the city's McKinley Park neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Police said a call came in around 4:30 p.m. after someone noticed a body floating in the water near an industrial park. Fire officials were called and they were able to recover the body.

Officials said the body was of a male, but did not provide any more information.

The investigation is ongoing.