Next weather system to turn Tuesday mild, wet

Early October was not only very warm, it was also wet. Temperatures in the 70s and 80s helped fuel thunderstorms on several occasions. The city’s official rainfall totaled 4 inches by the 10th, representing 127% of the normal rainfall an entire October. Over the ensuing 19 days, the area has been frequented by cold, dry air masses and precipitation has been scant, totaling just over a third of an inch. That trend is about to change. Increasing southwest winds will sweep mild air across the region Tuesday, sending temperatures above 60 degrees across most of the metro area for the first time in 8 days. By late in the day, an approaching cold front is forecast to bring widespread showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. Forecasts suggest that 1/2 to 1 inch of rain will fall by Wednesday morning, with the larger totals expected from the city, south. An influx of drier air will push rain out of the area by afternoon.