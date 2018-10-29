Midday Fix: Winter car maintenance tips and details on the upcoming Wheels for Women event
Robert Jacobs, Owner of Central Chicago Tire
Event:
Wheels for Women
Tuesday, October 30th
6:30-9:00 p.m.
Chicago Central Tire
7829 W Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL
Tips:
- Be sure your tires have a healthy tread that will disperse ice, slush, and snow.
- Tires should be properly inflated, and pressure should be monitored as it will change as the temperature changes.
- To ensure windshield visibility throughout the winter, make sure to have functioning wiper blades that do not streak when being used.
- To avoid your gas from freezing, always keep your gas tank at least half full
- Always keep the following tools in your car should you experience a flat tire – wheel lock key, lug wrench, spare tire, and car jack.
- Keep an emergency kit in your car that includes the following should you become stranded – water, snacks, blanket, flashlight, and batteries.
- Become a member to a roadside assistance program or adding it through your insurance.