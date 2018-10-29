× Michael Jordan can’t wait to settle a debate – in the NFL

CHICAGO – You could make an argument it’s one of the greatest debate topics in the current sports landscape.

Michael Jordan or LeBron James – which NBA legend is the best? The answers are wide-ranging, heavily argued, and draw passionate sentiments from both sides.

Yet both athletes have tried to keep their distance from the debate, letting the fans engage in the debate.

But on Sunday night on NBC, it looked like Jordan was ready to speak on the subject.

Instead, the former Bulls’ legend decided to do some healthy trolling.