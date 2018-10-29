Michael Jordan can’t wait to settle a debate – in the NFL

Posted 6:36 PM, October 29, 2018, by , Updated at 12:18PM, October 30, 2018

Basketball: NBA Playoffs: Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan (23) in action vs Detroit Pistons at The Palace. Game 4. Auburn Hills, MI 5/27/1991 CREDIT: Manny Millan (Photo by Manny Millan /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: X41482 )

CHICAGO – You could make an argument it’s one of the greatest debate topics in the current sports landscape.

Michael Jordan or LeBron James – which NBA legend is the best? The answers are wide-ranging, heavily argued, and draw passionate sentiments from both sides.

Yet both athletes have tried to keep their distance from the debate, letting the fans engage in the debate.

But on Sunday night on NBC, it looked like Jordan was ready to speak on the subject.

Instead, the former Bulls’ legend decided to do some healthy trolling.

 