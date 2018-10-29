Michael Bublé opens up about son’s cancer in emotional ‘Carpool Karaoke’

In an emotional appearance on “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden, singer Michael Bublé said his “whole life ended” after he received the news about his son’s cancer diagnosis.

The 43-year-old singer took part in a special “Stand Up to Cancer” episode that aired Friday night.

Bublé and his wife received word that their son has a rare form of cancer when he was 3-years-old.

“I’m not okay,” he said. “When this all started, I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us and to be positive. And when they got it out and the chemo was done and they said we did it, it’s good, he’s okay, I fell. I just fell. My wife picks me up now.”

His son is now 5, and in remission.

For more information and to ‘Stand Up to Cancer’, go to: cancer.org