Lunchbreak: Salt Cod Brandade
Matthew Troost
Good Measure – 226 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago
Recipe:
Salt Cod Brandade
1lb salt cod, soaked in cold water for 24 hours
2 cups leeks, sliced into .25 inch rings
2 cups milk
2 sprigs thyme
1 bay leaf
15 cloves garlic, chopped
1 potato
.5 cup olive oil
.5 lb cultured butter
.5 oz kosher salt
.5 tsp ground black pepper
1 tbsp chopped chives
- Bake the potato in a 350F oven for about an hour or until fully cooked. Scoop out the flesh and rice the potato if you have a ricer.
- While the potato is cooking put the drained cod, bay leaf and thyme in a pot with the milk and about 2 cups of water. Bring to a simmer and turn the heat to medium. Let cook for about 7-10 minutes and then remove from heat and let stand for another 10 minutes. Remove the cod and get rid of the thyme and bay leaf.
- While the potato and cod are cooking, take the butter, garlic and leeks and cook slowly in a saute pan over medium heat until leeks are soft. Make sure to season. Reserve butter.
4. Transfer salt cod and riced potatoes to a stand mixer fitted with the paddle; add melted leeks, garlic and reserved butter. With the mixer running at medium-high speed, drizzle in the olive oil until fully incorporated. Add kosher, pepper and chives. Adjust seasoning to your liking.
- Put in an oven safe dish and broil on high until golden brown delicious! Serve with crusty bread.