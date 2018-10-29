× Lunchbreak: Salt Cod Brandade

Matthew Troost

Good Measure – 226 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago

www.goodmeasurechicago.com

Recipe:

Salt Cod Brandade

1lb salt cod, soaked in cold water for 24 hours

2 cups leeks, sliced into .25 inch rings

2 cups milk

2 sprigs thyme

1 bay leaf

15 cloves garlic, chopped

1 potato

.5 cup olive oil

.5 lb cultured butter

.5 oz kosher salt

.5 tsp ground black pepper

1 tbsp chopped chives

Bake the potato in a 350F oven for about an hour or until fully cooked. Scoop out the flesh and rice the potato if you have a ricer. While the potato is cooking put the drained cod, bay leaf and thyme in a pot with the milk and about 2 cups of water. Bring to a simmer and turn the heat to medium. Let cook for about 7-10 minutes and then remove from heat and let stand for another 10 minutes. Remove the cod and get rid of the thyme and bay leaf. While the potato and cod are cooking, take the butter, garlic and leeks and cook slowly in a saute pan over medium heat until leeks are soft. Make sure to season. Reserve butter.

4. Transfer salt cod and riced potatoes to a stand mixer fitted with the paddle; add melted leeks, garlic and reserved butter. With the mixer running at medium-high speed, drizzle in the olive oil until fully incorporated. Add kosher, pepper and chives. Adjust seasoning to your liking.