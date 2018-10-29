Kalyn Kahler discusses the Bears & Northwestern football on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It has been a busy week for her between the NFL and College Football, and it figures to only get more active.

After covering Northwestern's win over the Badgers then a Bears' win over the Jets at Soldier Field on Sunday for Sports Illustrated, Kalyn Kahler was at Halas Hall to continue her coverage of Matt Nagy's team on Monday. This weekend, the Wildcats play perhaps their biggest on-campus game in history as they welcome No. 3 Notre Dame to South Bend, and she'll have her eyes on that contest as well.

Kalyn was discussing both teams during her first appearance on Sports Feed Monday night with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch her segments in the video above or below.