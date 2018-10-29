Gubernatorial candidates make final push before election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNDELEIN, Ill. – Illinois is in the home stretch as candidates went out to encourage early voting before people head to the polls on Nov. 6.

The countdown is on as the top candidates for governor issued an appeal to any undecided voters.

Democrat J.B. Pritzker has spent a total of $171.5 million, most of which is his own money. Incumbent Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner spent about half of that.

In the final stretch of the governor’s campaign, Bruce Rauner was on a bus tour that lead him to Maclean-Fogg, a manufacturer of steel automotive parts.

He continued with his campaign theme that a vote for his opponent is essentially a vote for House Speaker Mike Madigan and the control his held over Illinois government for decades.

Rauner also took issue with Pritzker and the removal of toilets at his Chicago mansion in order to save more than $300,000 in taxes.

Pritzker has hammered the governor for the handling of the Quincy Veterans home when legionaries claimed the lives of residents there.

“There is no evidence of wrongdoing or criminal behavior and the team there at the Quincy Veteran’s home acted immediately,” Rauner said.

For his part, Pritzker went door-to-door Monday and talked optimistically about early voting.

He denied any wrong doing in the toilet matter and said Rauner didn’t show proper leadership at the veterans home and promised the greatest diversity of any governor to date.

“We are going to have the most diverse administration in the history of the state of Illinois,” he said. “We’re fighting for the kitchen table issues that matter to working families across the state. We want to raise wages and create jobs.”