× Coach “Mitchka” and throwback jerseys: Bears honor their past this Halloween weekend

CHICAGO – With the holiday being mid-week in 2018, many took this past weekend to break out their best costumes.

That included the Chicago Bears, especially their quarterback, who decided to honor one of the iconic coaches in franchise history with his pre and postgame attire.

With sunglasses, Bears’ sweater vest, and tie, Mitchell Trubisky dressed up as Mike Ditka as he headed into Soldier Field for the Bears’ game against the Jets on Sunday. The team’s Twitter account along with the CBS broadcast cameras captured the moment before Trubisky helped the Bears to a 24-10 win over New York.

He also sported the attire in his postgame news conference as well.

.@Mtrubisky10 is at the podium following da win. https://t.co/2rW0o74OWt — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 28, 2018

“I’m dressed up as a legend, coach Ditka. I wouldn’t call it a costume. I would say I’m dressed as a legend,” said Trubisky of the wardrobe. “I’m usually not big into Halloween. Had a little something brewed up for today. Respecting one of the greats.”

The Bears actually did that on Saturday as well, doing so with a special giveaway by head coach Matt Nagy.

When past meets present. 🐻⬇ pic.twitter.com/RZQ0BVD45k — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 28, 2018

In honor of the team wearing their “Monsters of the Midway” throwback jerseys on Sunday, Nagy had the team pick out a jersey of their favorite player from the Bears’ past. The coach went with the No. 7 of team founder and first head coach George Halas, while others picked their own favorite athlete.

Nothing like a Halloween weekend enjoyed to the fullest by the team in a number of ways – including a victory on Sunday.