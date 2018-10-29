Bulls Game Notes For Monday vs. Golden State
- Golden State won both games between these teams last season with an average margin of victory of 28.0 points. The Warriors’ average of 131.0 points per game against the Bulls last season was their highest scoring average against any team in 2017-18.
- The Warriors defeated Brooklyn, 120-114, to win their fourth game in a row. Golden State became the seventh team all-time to win a game while allowing at least 20 three-pointers (Nets – 20 3PM).
- After losing their first three games of the season, the Bulls have won two of three, most recently beating the Hawks, 97-85. Chicago held Atlanta to 32.1 percent shooting, the lowest by a Bulls’ opponent since the Bucks shot 31.8 percent in January 2014.
- Stephen Curry set an NBA record yesterday, recording his seventh straight game with at least five three-pointers made. Curry has made 46 three-pointers in seven games this season, breaking his own mark of 38 set in 2015-16 for most made through seven games in a season.
- Zach LaVine has scored at least 20 points and made at least one three-pointer in each of his six games this season, tying Scottie Pippen in 1994 for the longest such streak to begin a season in Bulls history.
- Over his last three games, Kevin Durant is averaging 35.0 points on 66.1 percent shooting. Durant (212) and Curry (237) are the first pair of teammates to both score over 200 points in their team’s first seven games of a season since Shaquille O’Neal (214) and Kobe Bryant (202) did so for the 2001-02 Lakers.