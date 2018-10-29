Bulls first female coach Karen Stack-Umlauf making history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- After a stellar college career at Northwestern University and a short run in professional basketball, Karen Stack-Umlauf came home to a dream job with the Chicago Bulls.

She started in the team’s marketing department but then was stolen away by general manager Jerry Krause for a coveted spot in basketball administration.

“He really valued having a sounding board,” Stack-Umlauf said.

Stack-Umlauf was an integral part of the franchise during the Bulls championship run and has remained so since. But when Krause, her mentor, died in 2017, it prompted a personal reassessment of her duties within the organization.

Stack-Umlauf approached Bulls head of basketball operations John Paxson with a proposal. Her official title now reads "Director of Team Operations and Associate Coach."

With three decades of experience and prior relationships with many of the players, the transition to the court has been seamless.

WGN’s Dan Roan has her story.