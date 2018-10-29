Body found at Northwest Side scrap yard

CHICAGO —Police are investigating after a person was found dead at a Northwest Side scrap yard Monday.
Chicago fire officials were called to the scene, 1909 N. Clifton, at about 7:30 a.m. They say a man was found trapped underneath steel at General Iron Industries in the city's Ranch Triangle neighborhood.
There is a heavy police presence in the area, and part of the plant is completely blocked off. Police say they are considering this a crime scene.
Some plant employees tell WGN they are skeptical about what happened. They say they're unsure why someone would be inside the plant before it officially opened at 7 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
41.915304 -87.658190