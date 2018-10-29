Around Town checks out ArcLight Cinemas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lights, Camera, Cocktails

is a monthly screening series, presented by ArcLight Cinemas that pairs top bars and bartenders with a favorite movie to create a three-drink menu using the film for inspiration. At each event, guests will enjoy a pre-screening cocktail in ArcLight’s modern-designed café bar. Staff from the evening’s featured bar partner will be on hand to meet and mingle with guests before they head over to the theater to pick up complimentary popcorn and their second movie-inspired cocktail to enjoy while watching the featured film. Following the screening, guests are invited back to the café for a wrap party to discuss the film and savor their third cocktail.

Lights, Camera, Cocktails Event Schedule:

For all dates, the event check-in and the pre-screening cocktail begins at 6:30 p.m. The film will start promptly at 7 p.m., and the wrap party immediately follows the end of each film.

Tickets for the Lights, Camera, Cocktails events are $40. The inclusive ticket package includes one movie ticket to the featured film, three craft cocktails served over the course of the evening, complimentary popcorn, and light fare to enjoy during your post-movie cocktail.

ArcLight Cinemas located at NEWCITY:

1500 N. Clybourn Ave.

Chicago, IL 60610

arclightcinemas.com