15 Chicago eateries among top-grossing independent restaurants in US

CHICAGO — Chicago is home to 15 of the country’s 100 top-grossing independent restaurants, according to the 2018 list from Restaurant Business.

Steakhouses, crab houses and longtime Chicago staples like Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse were the most frequent restaurants on the list.

Gibsons Bar and Steakhouse is the highest-grossing Chicagoland restaurant on the list, ranking ninth.

Three new restaurants debuted in this year’s list: Maple & Ash, RPM Steak and Swift & Sons. These steakhouses raised Chicagoland’s quota on the list from 12 to 15 restaurants.

Read below to find out how Chicago’s top-grossing restaurants stack up in the ranking.

Chicago’s top-grossing Restaurants:

Gibsons Bar and Steakhouse

Ranked #9

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Ranked #20

Maple & Ash

Ranked #24

RPM Steak

Ranked #26

Gibsons Bar and Steakhouse (Oak Brook)

Ranked #37

Bob Chinn’s Crab House (Wheeling)

Ranked #40

Gibsons Bar and Steakhouse (Rosemont)

Ranked #41

Chicago Cut Steakhouse

Ranked #48

Shaw’s Crab House

Ranked #49

Swift & Sons

Ranked #66

Hugo’s Frog Bar and Fish House

Ranked #68

Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse

Ranked #71

Prime & Provisions

Ranked #77

Quartino Ristorante & Wine Bar

Ranked #86

Tavern on Rush

Ranked #89