15 Chicago eateries among top-grossing independent restaurants in US
CHICAGO — Chicago is home to 15 of the country’s 100 top-grossing independent restaurants, according to the 2018 list from Restaurant Business.
Steakhouses, crab houses and longtime Chicago staples like Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse were the most frequent restaurants on the list.
Gibsons Bar and Steakhouse is the highest-grossing Chicagoland restaurant on the list, ranking ninth.
Three new restaurants debuted in this year’s list: Maple & Ash, RPM Steak and Swift & Sons. These steakhouses raised Chicagoland’s quota on the list from 12 to 15 restaurants.
Read below to find out how Chicago’s top-grossing restaurants stack up in the ranking.
Chicago’s top-grossing Restaurants:
Gibsons Bar and Steakhouse
Ranked #9
Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab
Ranked #20
Maple & Ash
Ranked #24
RPM Steak
Ranked #26
Gibsons Bar and Steakhouse (Oak Brook)
Ranked #37
Bob Chinn’s Crab House (Wheeling)
Ranked #40
Gibsons Bar and Steakhouse (Rosemont)
Ranked #41
Chicago Cut Steakhouse
Ranked #48
Shaw’s Crab House
Ranked #49
Swift & Sons
Ranked #66
Hugo’s Frog Bar and Fish House
Ranked #68
Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse
Ranked #71
Prime & Provisions
Ranked #77
Quartino Ristorante & Wine Bar
Ranked #86
Tavern on Rush
Ranked #89