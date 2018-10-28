Windy and cool, scattered showers
-
What is the difference between isolated showers and scattered showers?
-
Scattered showers across northern Illinois into NW Indiana this Tuesday afternoon/evening
-
Scattered thunderstorms move off to the east
-
Showers/thunderstorms dump heavy rains in a few Chicago area locations Wednesday evening
-
Scattered showers/thunderstorms across the Chicago area into the overnight hours
-
-
Flood Warning for Eastern DuPage and northern Cook Counties until 7:15PM CDT
-
Comfortable fall temperatures, some risk of storms this week
-
Warm temperatures, but rain possible throughout the week
-
After a dry Sunday, strong storms/heavy rainfall possible Monday
-
Clouds gradually thin, showers end from the northwest Sunday
-
-
Last week of summer will be warm and mostly sunny
-
Marginal risk of severe thunderstorms across Chicago area later today
-
Flash Flood Watch discontinued – scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the forecast into early next week