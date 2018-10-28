Sunday Brunch: Spicy Chorizo Pizza

David Soofi, general manager of the California Pizza Kitchen at Geneva Commons, demonstrated how to make Spicy Chorizo Pizza with a special focus on Guajillo Pizza Sauce. October is National Pizza Month.
California Pizza Kitchen
Geneva Commons
1202 Commons Dr.
Geneva, IL
630-845-1731
http://www.cpk.com
Spicy Chorizo Pizza
Ingredients:
Crust:
1 12” Pizza Dough
2 Tbsp All Purpose Flour
Pizza Toppings:
2 Tbsp Guajillo Pizza Sauce (Recipe Below)
¾ cup Queso Quesadilla Cheese
¼ cup Sliced Yellow Onion
½ cup Pre-cooked Chorizo
¼ cup Roasted Poblano Peppers
Garnish:
1 Half Sliced Avocado
1 Tbsp Chopped Cilantro
Method:
- Pre-heat your pizza oven to 450 degrees and place a baking stone or pizza metal on the lowest rack.
- Stretch your pizza dough out to 12”. Be sure to leave an outer rim of 1” all the way around. Place it on a pizza peel sprinkled with flour.
- Spread the guajillo pizza sauce over the base of the pizza dough making sure not to put sauce on the rim of the pizza. Cover the sauce with the queso quesadilla cheese. Add the chopped onions and chorizo evenly over the cheese. Finally, add the poblano peppers over the top of the pizza.
- Bake pizza approximately 10-15 minutes or until heated through and crust is golden brown. Garnish with a piece of avocado on each slice and distribute the cilantro over the cooked pizza.
Guajillo Pizza Sauce (for 2-3 pizzas):
- Bring 1 quart of water to a boil and then turn off the flame. Remove the stems and seeds from 2 dried guajillo chilies and grill until they start to blister. Immediately add chilis to the hot water and let them soak for 7 minutes.
- Drain chilies and blend with 1 fl oz white vinegar, 1 garlic clove, ¼ tsp black pepper, ¼ tsp cumin, ¼ tsp Mexican oregano, ½ tsp kosher salt, and 1 tbsp of cold water. (Note, add more cold water to guajillo pizza sauce if necessary while blending to ensure sauce is smooth and spreadable.)