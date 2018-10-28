× Student arrested for making threats against suburban high school, says it was a dare

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. — A 16-year-old student has been charged with a felony for making threats against Homewood-Flossmoor High School Saturday morning, according to a statement from the Flossmoor Police Department.

Police say after they were alerted of threats made against the school on social media Saturday morning, they quickly identified the student who posted them and brought him in for questioning.

“The Flossmoor Police Department quickly dispelled the legitimacy of the threat after the juvenile informed investigators that his social media post was the result of a dare and that he did not have access to any guns,” police said.

Police also identified a copycat threat circulating on social media Sunday morning, but said they worked with the FBI to find it originated on the East Coast.

The student — who is unnamed because they are a juvenile — was formally charged with threats of violence to a school, a Class 4 felony.

Police said they will increase their presence at the school on Monday as a preventative measure, even though they do not believe the threats were bona fide.