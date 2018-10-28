Man shot near church service among 4 killed, 30 wounded this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Halloween weekend was a violent one in Chicago, with at least four people killed and more than 30 wounded in shootings across the city.

Gunshots rang out one block from a worship service at the Chicago City Life Center in Englewood Sunday morning. Chicago police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed, and a 24-year-old woman was shot in the leg.

Congregants waited inside the church as police blocked off the area, and rushed the victims to the hospital.

“The young man – they was taking him out of the car – he got shot. The mother was screaming, the young girl who got shot, she was trying her best to get in the house,” witness Kim Miller said.

Victim’s advocate and street pastor Donovan Price said there was "mayhem" in parts of the South Side during one eight-hour period, with at least two teenagers among the victims.

“A 16-year-old was shot in the chest and expired, and I think it was a 17-year-old in another shooting. So, for teenagers, it’s been a very violent weekend,” Dr. Price said.

Englewood residents say they’re frustrated by the violence. In more than dozen shootings, there have been no arrests.

“Every time you turn the corner, it’s something going on. They need to stop it. It’s crazy," one resident said.

Inside the Chicago City Life Center, worshipers say they’ll have specific prayers this Sunday.

“Stop the violence and just put the guns down – and whoever is involved they can just turn themselves in,” congregant Shelia Harris said.