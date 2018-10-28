× Bullets hit hospital on Northwest Side, police say

CHICAGO — Bullets hit a hospital in Portage Park early Sunday, police said.

It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Community First Medical Center, 5645 W. Addison St., according to the Chicago Police Department. Several shots hit the east side of the building. No injuries were reported.

Police said the shots may have been fired from a convenience store parking lot at a passing vehicle in the 3500 block of North Central Avenue.

No one was in custody.

Detectives are investigating.