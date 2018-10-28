CHICAGO — Former Bears wide receiver Earl Bennett joined the WGN Weekend Morning News to talk football ahead of Sunday's match-up against the Jets.
Ahead of the Game: Earl Bennett
-
Charles ‘Peanut’ Tillman talks Bears, Patriots and charity
-
THE MORNING AFTER: Needing something more ‘special’ for a breakthrough win
-
Chance the Rapper not running for Chicago mayor; endorses Amara Enyia
-
Lauren Magiera previews a big weekend for the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sports Feed
-
Greg Gabriel looks ahead to the Bears’ 2018 season on Sports Feed
-
-
Assess your risk: How to manage your breast cancer risk
-
Patriots use a second half surge to beat the Bears 38-31
-
Nancy Armour joins Sports Feed on Thursday to talk NFL and College Football
-
The Hoge and Jahns Podcast joins Sports Feed to dissect day one of Bears training camp
-
Matt Verderame looks ahead to the 2018 NFL season on Sports Feed
-
-
The Three Stooges visit WGN Weekend Morning News
-
Midday Fix: Assessing a child’s injury
-
Bears honor Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher