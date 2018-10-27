Woman with dementia missing from South Side nursing home

CHICAGO — Relatives are asking for help finding a 67-year-old woman with dementia who went missing Tuesday.

Ernestine Booker’s family said she left her nursing home at 41st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue about 11 a.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since. She was wearing a large red knit cap, a blue denim coat, black pants and black shoes.

Booker is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She is black with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-747-8380.