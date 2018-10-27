Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old Indiana woman

CHICAGO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old Indiana woman.

Rhea Joyce Cash went missing from Cambridge City, Indiana, about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, according to state police. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Police said Cash is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. She is white with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing green pajamas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901.