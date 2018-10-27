Protesters demand answers after inmate’s death at Lake County Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — Protesters on Saturday demanded answers from Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran after 32-year-old Edward Robinson died at the county’s jail last month.

A group is accusing Curran of covering up details surrounding Robinson’s death. The sheriff said he’s done everything to be transparent — and that Saturday's protest is political theater ahead of next month's election.

Earlier this month, Robinson was found unresponsive in a jail cell inside of the administrative segregation unit. There were no signs of trauma; a nurse didn’t check on him until 2 ½ hours after he was found.

Robinson was pronounced dead a short time later at a nearby hospital, and Curran demoted jail officials after the incident.

“No one entered the room to offer any kind of medical assistance or anything,” said Ralph Peterson, Jr., one of about a dozen activists who gathered Saturday. “Basically, what they did is, they stood there and peeped into the room.”

The county coroner has not issued an autopsy report stating the cause and manner of death.

Curran said his office is doing everything possible to get to the bottom of what he called a “perplexing death.” He said he released surveillance video to Robinson’s family and the public. An investigation continues.

“We’ve given the information out to all of the relevant outlets, and what I say is: Shame on them, playing politics with something tragic.”

Curran added: “My office has historically been known for transparency. We’re known for running one of the best jails in the country.”