October’s early warmth only a memory—15 of past 16 days post temp deficits; “Clipper-type” system to bring showers Sunday—its backside “NW” winds combine with a powerful jet stream to bring 40 mph gusts down to the surface in p.m.
-
Sunshine brings warmer weather
-
Chilly temperatures to persist through weekend
-
Summer-like temps Wednesday crash on Thursday, rain follows
-
Weather to improve as tropical rains head east
-
Abnormal warmth is to persist through midweek
-
-
Has Chicago ever recorded a record high and a record low on the same day?
-
Thunderstorms with heavy rain now overspread this Chicago area will bring some local flooding- Flood advisory issued until 12:15 am
-
Repeat thunderstorms along and north of the I-88 corridor could bring heavy rainfall and flooding. Flash flood watch continues in effect until 7am Sunday
-
Rain makes Michael Kopech’s MLB debut a quick one for the White Sox, who lose to the Twins 5-2
-
Hurricane Lane is the biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
-
-
Hurricane warning in effect along Gulf Coast
-
Navy sailor adopts hurt puppy found at African base
-
Cool weather and clouds close out the week