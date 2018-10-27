Mild temperatures for a rain-free weekend
-
Chilly temperatures to persist through weekend
-
Sunshine here, excessive heat in the southwest, flooding along East Coast
-
Surging temps and humidities to lend this Labor Day weekend a “tropical feel”: the combo is to fuel t-storms in distinct clusters; rain-free hours expected between; highest storm concentrations/ ”marginal” severe weather risk: Saturday into Saturday night
-
Heavy storms headed toward the Chicago area, high winds possible
-
Mild low-humidity air to hold this weekend
-
-
Showers, storms in Chicago area cause flooding
-
Cooler than normal, rain possible this weekend
-
Stormy weekend, spiking temperatures could hit 80 Monday
-
Run of 80-degree days enters third week
-
Freeze warning Tuesday morning
-
-
Summer-like temps Wednesday crash on Thursday, rain follows
-
Potentially heavy rains to arrive in Chicago Friday, thanks in part to Hurricane Rosa
-
Mild weather for the weekend