Man tried to lure 14-year-old boy at bus stop in South Shore, police say

CHICAGO — A man tried to lure a 14-year-old boy waiting for a bus in South Shore this week, police said.

The boy was at a bus stop in the 7800 block of South South Shore Drive about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when a man pulled up in a silver four-door vehicle, according to the Chicago Police Department. The man told the boy he would take him to another bus stop or drop him off somewhere.

The man never got out of his vehicle, police said, and drove away when a witness threatened to call police.

Police said the man was black with acne and cornrow braids. He had a medium-light skin tone. Witnesses could not determine his age. Police said the vehicle could’ve been a Toyota.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8272 and mention police report No. JB488207.