× Man shot while walking in the Loop, police say

CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man was shot in the Loop on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The man told police he was walking in the first block of South Wabash Avenue about 2 p.m. when he heard shots and realized he’d been shot in his arm, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The man is being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

No one was in custody.

Detectives are investigating.