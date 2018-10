× Has there ever been an October that was colder than the following November in Chicago?

Dear Tom,

Has there ever been an October that was colder than the following November in Chicago, or a November that was colder than the following December, or a December that was colder than the following January?

— Jim Altic

Dear Jim,

Chicago’s average temperatures in October, November, December and January are, respectively, 52.5 degrees, 40.3, 27.7 and 23.7.

In 147 years of official Chicago temperature records (1871-2017), October has never been colder than November in any given year. However, November has been colder than December in four years. Those years and their November/December temperatures: 1877 (40.0/43.4); 1889 (38.6/40.7); 1891 (33.8/35.4); and 1959 (33.4/35.8).

In the winter, when temperatures are rather uniformly cold, December has been colder than January 33 times, most recently 2016-17.