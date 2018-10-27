Chicago police monitor synagogues after Pittsburgh shooting

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says that police are keeping a close eye on synagogues in the city after a man went on a deadly shooting spree at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

In a news release, Emanuel stressed that the police were paying special attention to the synagogues only as a precaution. He says there have been “no threats to religious institutions in Chicago at this time.”

Emanuel’s announcement came after a man opened fire during a baby naming ceremony on Saturday morning at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Officials there have said several people were killed and six others — including four police officers who rushed to the scene — were injured.

The suspected gunman was taken into custody.

Over the past week, across our nation, we have seen the dark forces of hatred, extremism and prejudice boil over into violence. We must come together as Americans and empower the better angels of our nature. pic.twitter.com/4LzeyHE0zx — Mayor Rahm Emanuel (@ChicagosMayor) October 27, 2018

Statement of @ChicagosMayor @RahmEmanuel & Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson in response to the unspeakable act of gun violence in #Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/Q5dl0rdQNz — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) October 27, 2018