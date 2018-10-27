× Blackhawks lose big in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals, Ryan O’Reilly and Zach Sanford each had three points, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Saturday night to snap a two-game skid.

Tyler Bozak converted a pass from Oskar Sundqvist for his second goal of the season to put St. Louis up 4-2.

Jake Allen stopped 16 of 19 shots before exiting with 1:01 remaining in the second period after Sanford collided with him, shoving him into his own net. Chad Johnson entered in relief and stopped all five shots he faced.

Allen improved to 3-2-3 this season.

Corey Crawford allowed six goals on 36 shots and fell to 3-2-0.

Patrick Kane scored a pair of goals and added an assist to give him 59 points in 60 career regular-season games against St. Louis. His second goal of the game came when he took a pass from Artem Anisimov to cut the Chicago deficit to 4-3 and push himself into the NHL lead with 11 goals on the season.

Tarasenko put the Blues ahead for good in the second period when he scored his third of the season with Erik Gustafsson in the penalty box to give St. Louis a 3-2 lead.

Tarasenko sealed the game when he pushed an Alex Pietrangelo rebound past Crawford for his fourth of the season. Tarasenko has three goals in his last two games after going scoreless in his previous six.

Sanford put St. Louis ahead 2-1 when he scored his third goal in just his fifth game since being recalled from the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage. He added a pair of assists to give him his first career three-point game.

O’Reilly opened the scoring for St. Louis just 18 seconds into the game with his third goal of the season.

Kane followed with his first of the game 3:29 later to tie it 1-all.