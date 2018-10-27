Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday @ St. Louis
- The Blackhawks beat the Rangers, 4-1, at home on Thursday. After allowing at least three goals in each of their first six games, they’ve allowed a combined nine in their last four, and six of those came in one game.
- Patrick Kane had a goal against New York, giving him nine this season. He has at least one point in every game but one this year, and seven of his nine goals have come in the third period or overtime.
- Chicago has won two in a row in St. Louis – the Blackhawks have just three streaks of at least three road wins against the Blues all-time, most recently from 1995-96. The others both came in the 1970s.
- The Blues fell to the Blue Jackets, 7-4, at home on Thursday, dropping them to 1-3-1 at home this season. St. Louis didn’t lose its fourth home game last season until November 29, which dropped it to 9-4-0.
- Zach Sanford, who is playing in the NHL again after spending all of last season in the minors, scored in the loss to Columbus. He now has a point in three consecutive games, recording two goals and an assist.
- These teams have already faced off twice this year – in both games, St. Louis held a one-goal lead in the third, only to see Chicago tie the game and win in overtime. The Blues had blown just two such leads against the Hawks in the prior six seasons combined.