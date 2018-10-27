5 hurt in porch collapse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- At least five people were injured after a second floor porch collapsed in the back of an apartment in the Palmer Square neighborhood around 2 am Saturday morning. City building inspectors are at the scene trying to figure out how it happened.

Witnesses tell police that the two and a half story building on the 2900 block of West Lyndale had a raised porch that came suddenly crashing down onto the first floor wooden deck. Those who were injured are believed to have been occupying both back outdoor areas at the time, and say the porch literally just came unhinged and fell off.

Three men and two women were taken to area hospitals. Two were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. One was in serious-to-critical condition and the other's condition was stabilized. Another two were taken to Norwegian American Hospital, and one was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park. All three of them were stabilized in good to fair condition.

The cause is under investigation.