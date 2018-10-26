× Several rescued after fire at apartment building in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, Ill. — Several people had to be rescued and more than one dozen are displaced after a fire tore through an apartment building in Oak Lawn.

The fire started around midnight Friday in the 9300 block of South Harlem Avenue.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they noticed some people were trapped on the second-floor of the building.

Crews used their ladders to help save at least seven people.

One resident was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, but no serious injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is helping residents who weren’t able to return to their homes.

The cause is still under investigation.