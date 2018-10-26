The Shops at Merz brings in some of their fabulous products on WGN Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Anthony Qaiyum grew up in and around Merz Apothecary, but it was his role as an early employee at an Internet startup in 1995 that gave him the entrepreneurial itch. In 1997, he founded Smallflower, the eCommerce and direct mail brand of Merz Apothecary. in 2000, he took over as owner of Merz Apothecary from his father, Abdul, focused on building a specialty retail business that serves customers across all channels-stores, web, phone, and online marketplace.

In 2003, he opened Merz Downtown in Chicago's Loop and it quickly became an acclaimed shopping destination. Since joining the business, Merz has expanded dramatically. Anthony now spends much of his workday figuring out how to continue growing this one-of-a-kind small business into a large small business without losing the family culture that has made it a special place for the last 143 years!

More Info: